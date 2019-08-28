|
|
Richard T. Lown, age 91 of Fall River, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in his cherished home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Domina) Lown. Born in Fall River, the son of the late Herbert F. and Edwidge (Talbot) Lown, he was a lifelong resident of the city and a 1946 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. Mr. Lown was the owner of R.T. Lown Painting Co. which he started in 1963 and continued to work alongside his longtime friend Mark Petrosso until his retirement at age 84. He was an avid sports fan and reveled in the success of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. He enjoyed sharing stories of his life and his recollections were vivid and relished by all who knew him. He loved a great party -- especially in his home of 91 years. Mr. Lown survived by four sons, Richard H. Lown and his wife Moira of Wellesley, MA, Christopher T. Lown of High Point, NC, Carroll A. T. Lown of Fall River, Mitchell J.T. Lown of Lakeville; two daughters, Nanci A. Dunlop and her husband Milton of Fairhaven, Audra A. Callahan and her husband Joseph of Fall River; fifteen grandchildren, Anna, Chloe, Tabitha, Peter, Benjamin, Alex, Kacie, Jackson, William, Talbot, Madison and Reiley Lown, Jefferson Connelly, and Abigail and Catherine Callahan, two great-grandchildren Cameron and Connor Lown and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Peter G. and David T. Lown and twin brother of the late Edwidge M. Tyson. His visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 to 7pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by remembrances at 7pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For online tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019