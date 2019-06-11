|
Richard W. Thomas Sr., age 69, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Manuel T. & Mary (Pavao) Thomas. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, had previously worked as an auto mechanic, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his son: Richard W. Thomas Jr.; his grandson: Coty-James Thomas; siblings: Ronald M., James J., Rosemary, & Cynthia Jean Thomas; nieces & nephews. His visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 12th from 9-10:30 A.M. with a service to follow at 10:30 in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, MA. Interment w/ Military Honors in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019