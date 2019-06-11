Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Richard W. Thomas Sr., age 69, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Manuel T. & Mary (Pavao) Thomas. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, had previously worked as an auto mechanic, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his son: Richard W. Thomas Jr.; his grandson: Coty-James Thomas; siblings: Ronald M., James J., Rosemary, & Cynthia Jean Thomas; nieces & nephews. His visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 12th from 9-10:30 A.M. with a service to follow at 10:30 in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, MA. Interment w/ Military Honors in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019
