Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Gavriluk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley T. Gavriluk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley T. Gavriluk Obituary
On December 29, 2019, Riley Thomas Gavriluk passed away peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son of Thomas Edward Gavriluk and Heather Ann Gavriluk and brother to Hannah Grace Gavriluk and James Alexander Gavriluk. Riley was a patient and kind young man, dedicated to excellence and service to his community. He was the pride and joy of his surviving grandparents William R. Navin, Jr. and Irene L. Gavriluk, as he was to both the late Cheryl A. Navin and Ted A. Gavriluk. He leaves behind many adoring aunts and uncles, to whom he was always a steadfast, helping hand as well as several cousins who all looked up to him with the aspiration of emulating his maturity and strength of character. Riley was a kind soul, ever patient with young children and able to find true joy in the simple things in life like walking with his dogs on the shore in search of beach glass. He will be sorely missed by those who love him dearly, even as he left the world a better place than he found it for the impact of his life on his community, friends and most of all family. Mass of Christian burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 P.M. at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Defenders of Animals, PO Box 5634, Weybosset Hill Station, Providence, RI 02903. The family requests bringing a piece of beach glass to the calling hours in Riley's memory. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Riley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -