On December 29, 2019, Riley Thomas Gavriluk passed away peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son of Thomas Edward Gavriluk and Heather Ann Gavriluk and brother to Hannah Grace Gavriluk and James Alexander Gavriluk. Riley was a patient and kind young man, dedicated to excellence and service to his community. He was the pride and joy of his surviving grandparents William R. Navin, Jr. and Irene L. Gavriluk, as he was to both the late Cheryl A. Navin and Ted A. Gavriluk. He leaves behind many adoring aunts and uncles, to whom he was always a steadfast, helping hand as well as several cousins who all looked up to him with the aspiration of emulating his maturity and strength of character. Riley was a kind soul, ever patient with young children and able to find true joy in the simple things in life like walking with his dogs on the shore in search of beach glass. He will be sorely missed by those who love him dearly, even as he left the world a better place than he found it for the impact of his life on his community, friends and most of all family. Mass of Christian burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 P.M. at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Defenders of Animals, PO Box 5634, Weybosset Hill Station, Providence, RI 02903. The family requests bringing a piece of beach glass to the calling hours in Riley's memory. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
