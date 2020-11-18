1/
Rita A. Michael
Rita A. Michael, 72 of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at her ski condo in Lincoln, New Hampshire. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Michael J. and Rita A. (Pickup) Michael. Rita graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1966 and earned her bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education from Bridgewater State College in 1970. She was raised in Fall River and spent summers on the Westport River, boating and water skiing. Rita taught first and second grade at Brayton Avenue chool in Fall River from September 1970 until her retirement in June of 2004. Ritas passion was skiing and she spent winter weekends on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire until her retirement. Then she spent the winter in New Hampshire, skiing as many days as possible each season. In the summer, she enjoyed golfing and her home in Dartmouth. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nephews and most recently her great nephew. Family cookouts and the pool were her favorite summer activities. Rita was a member of Westport United Congregational Church, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the Fall River Educators Association, Allendale Country Club and the Flying 50's ski club which had a Thursday night dinner out component. She will be greatly missed by her ski family on Loon Mountain. She is survived by her twin sister, Carol A. Michael; two nephews, R. Michael Thibault and his wife Lindsey of Westport, and Ryan M. Thibault and his wife Casey of Westport; and one great nephew, Waylon, whom she referred to as: 'Our Beautiful Baby'. She was joyously anticipating the birth of another great nephew in 2021 and had already started shopping for him. She also leaves behind her best friend, Catherine M. Ibbotson and her lifelong friend, Joseph Canario as well as many longtime friends from high school and college. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia Association, Michaels Fund, 966 Walnut Street, Fall River, MA 02720 or Westport United Congregational Church, PO Box 338, Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
