Rita B. Cabral passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Fall River, Rita was the daughter of the late William and Januaria (Moreira) Cabral and the beloved spouse of Marie J. Oliver. She was the mother of Rebekah Pontes (companion Nathan Green) of Fall River; the grandmother of Jake Green; and the sister of William Cabral Jr. (wife Mary) and Fernanda Nobrega (husband Seraphin); nieces & nephews. To read the full obituary, go to www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020