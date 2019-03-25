|
Rita C. (Beaudoin) Dumont, 79, of Fall River, wife of Wilfred Dumont, pas- sed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife who treasured time spent watching her grandchildren. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, singing in the choir and breeding siamese cats. She volunteered many years at Rose Hawthorne Home. She had been employed by Stop & Shop and worked previously at Bell Shops. Besides her husband of 59 years, she leaves five children, Michael and his wife Madeline, Brian and his wife Wanda, all of Fall River, Robert and his wife Rebecca of Tiverton, Lisa Lowney and her husband Tom of Fall River and Linda Allen and her husband Chuck of Dover, TN; 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra, Katherine, Amanda, Shawn, Kristen, Christopher, Jared, Bethany, Jessica, Daniel, Heather and Connor; A great-granddaughter, Cornetta, a sister, Jean St. Marie of Maryland and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Lionel and Florida (Jusseaume) Beaudoin and the sister of the late Rocky, Gerald, Henry, Roland, Albert, George and Benoit Beaudoin. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St.Fall River. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2019