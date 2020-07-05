Rita Diana Beaulieu, age 86, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in New Bedford but lived most of her life in Fall River. Rita will be remembered for her contagious laugh and remarkable sense of humor. She was an Army veteran and was very proud of her service during the Korean War. She loved to dance more than anything else in this world. She started jitterbugging in the 1950s at Lincoln Park and continued to dance until her last days. She lived life to the fullest and was cherished by all who knew her. She graduated from Greater New Bedford Vocational High School in 1952. She worked for many years as a seamstress and ended her career at Aetna where she made many lifelong friends. She was the widow of the late Philip Elias Jr. and the daughter of the late Joseph Beaulieu and Beatrice Cormier. She was the sister of Rene Beaulieu of England and the late Donald and Raymond Beaulieu. She will be sadly missed by her four daughters, Deborah Elias and James, Shirley Dupras and Michael, Diane Trial and Gary, and Linda Pelletier. Her grandchildren, Jessica Elias, Ashley Pelletier, Derek Zmuda, Lindsey Bamford and Steven Pelletier. Her great-grandchildren, Paige Elias, Christopher and Elizabeth Sanford, Mariyah and Kameron Dunham and Taylym and Nolan Zmuda. Her great great grandson, Oliver Reid Elias. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Face coverings required. Committal service with military honors will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave. Bourne. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.