Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Rita D. Goulet

Rita D. Goulet Obituary
Rita D. (Rondeau) Goulet, 91, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A longtime office clerk for the former Edgar's and more recently, Aetna Insurance, she enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She leaves a son, Paul Goulet (husband Rick Smith) of Providence, RI; three siblings, Jeannette Bouchard (husband the late Benny) of Fall River, Yvonne Berube (husband the late Donald) of Tiverton and Rene Rondeau (wife Kathy) of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Marc Goulet and Jeannine Goulet, the sister of the late Emile and Maurice Rondeau and the daughter of the late Philibert and Yvonne (Lemay) Rondeau. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. with a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 10:0 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 12, 2019
