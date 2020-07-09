1/1
Rita F. Morotti
Rita F. (Ferris) Morotti 87, of Westerly, RI and formerly of Tiverton, RI and Westport, MA, passed away on Tuesday. She was the widow of John Robert Morotti. Born in Middletown, RI, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Braga) and James Ferris. Prior to her retirement in 1994, she had been the Human Resource Director at U Mass Dartmouth. She had been ordained as a secular Franciscan and was a member of many churches including St. Christopher's in Tiverton for many years. Rita was devoted to her family and her church, and always demonstrated a firm work ethic. She was always steadfast in her belief that people should be treated with respect and dignity. Rita was a leader who earned the respect of all those with whom she met. She is survived by her daughters Jean Murano (James) of Westerly, RI, Laurie Gross (William) of West Greenwich, RI and her son Robert Morotti (Julie) of Westport, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren Katie Lombard and Sean Tormey, Ryan Tormey, Andrew Murano also Matthew Gross, Jillian Gross- Anderson, Olivia Murano and Maxwell Morotti, along with 7 great grandchildren. In addition, she leaves her sisters Mary Ferris and Joanne Augusto & several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James Ferris and Joseph Ferris. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10th at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd. Tiverton, RI from 9 to 10:30 am prior to the Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Theresa's Parish in Tiverton. Burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mended Hearts. Inc., Merry Acres Executive Building, 1500 Dawson Rd, Albany, Georgia 31707 in her memory.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 9, 2020
This Guest Book is dedicated to the memory of those we serve and their loved ones.
The Staff of Pocasset-Memorial Funeral Home
