|
|
Rita Mary Ellen (Reagan) Gisherman, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. With the support of her family and Hospice Team, Rita was able to die at home after a short illness. Born in Fall River to Eva (Courtemanche) and William Reagan, she was the fifth child and only daughter of a family of five. She was predeceased by her brothers; James, William, Ernest and George. In 1952, she married the love of her life, David Gisherman and together they became the parents of Wayne (Lori), Erin (David Minior) and Mark (Gail). She was the grandmother of Kaela, Grant, Graham, Brad Gisherman and Evan, Siobhan and James Minior. She counted as her sisters, her nieces, Joan Jelinski, Sharon Evert and Carol Shelton as well as Patricia Bosi who predeceased her. Rita will be remembered by her friends and family for her kindness, loyalty, selflessness, humility and sweet disposition. The family is grateful to the caregivers of SouthCoast VNA and their Hospice Unit and the Fall River Jewish Home for the Aged for their attention and care. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either SouthCoast VNA 200 Mill Road Fairhaven, MA 02719 or the Fall River Jewish Home 538 Robeson St, Fall River, MA 02720 would be appreciated. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass in St.Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea, at 10:00 A.M. Burial, Nathan Slade Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019