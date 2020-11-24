Rita L. (Gagnon) Littlefield 72, of Fall River, wife of Richard C. Littlefield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Rita was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was supporting and devoted to her family, caring for her mother for many years. She had fulfilling career as a hairstylist. Besides her husband Richard Littlefield of 48 years, she leaves a son, Brian Littlefield and his wife Sarina. She was the daughter of the late Alfred M. and Marie Louise (Arsenault) Gagnon. Private arrangements were entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River, MA. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
. In memory of Rita, please consider a donation to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.