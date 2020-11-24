1/1
Rita L. Littlefield
Rita L. (Gagnon) Littlefield 72, of Fall River, wife of Richard C. Littlefield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Rita was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was supporting and devoted to her family, caring for her mother for many years. She had fulfilling career as a hairstylist. Besides her husband Richard Littlefield of 48 years, she leaves a son, Brian Littlefield and his wife Sarina. She was the daughter of the late Alfred M. and Marie Louise (Arsenault) Gagnon. Private arrangements were entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River, MA. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com. In memory of Rita, please consider a donation to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
