Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Tremblay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita L. Tremblay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita L. Tremblay Obituary
Rita L. (Gregoire) Tremblay, 94, of Westport passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hathaway Manor Extended Care Facility, New Bedford. She was wife of the late Simon J. Tremblay. Born in Lawrence, MA, daughter of the late Elbert J. and Rose A. (Montmigny) Gregoire, she had lived in Westport since 1937. Prior to retirement she was the owner/operator of Tremblay's House of Beauty in Westport. Mrs. Tremblay was a Comm- unicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport, where she was a member of the Lady's Guild and the Senior Citizens Club. Survivors include a son: Normand H. Tremblay of Westport; a daughter: Diane M. Morin and her husband Dennis of Westport; a sister: Gertrude Lussier of South Carolina; 3 grandchildren: Deanna Morin, Eric Tremblay and Evan Tremblay; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Hermas Gregoire, Theresa Guimond, Claire Nuttall, Cecile Daniel and Florence Sevigny. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10 AM. Calling hours Tuesday 5 - 8 PM. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now