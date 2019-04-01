|
Rita L. (Gregoire) Tremblay, 94, of Westport passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hathaway Manor Extended Care Facility, New Bedford. She was wife of the late Simon J. Tremblay. Born in Lawrence, MA, daughter of the late Elbert J. and Rose A. (Montmigny) Gregoire, she had lived in Westport since 1937. Prior to retirement she was the owner/operator of Tremblay's House of Beauty in Westport. Mrs. Tremblay was a Comm- unicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport, where she was a member of the Lady's Guild and the Senior Citizens Club. Survivors include a son: Normand H. Tremblay of Westport; a daughter: Diane M. Morin and her husband Dennis of Westport; a sister: Gertrude Lussier of South Carolina; 3 grandchildren: Deanna Morin, Eric Tremblay and Evan Tremblay; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Hermas Gregoire, Theresa Guimond, Claire Nuttall, Cecile Daniel and Florence Sevigny. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10 AM. Calling hours Tuesday 5 - 8 PM. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 1, 2019