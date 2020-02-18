Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Rita Lanoue Obituary
Rita Lanoue, 90, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She worked as a hostess at the Taunton Dog Track for many years and also worked as an inspector for a manufacturing company. She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Normand Lanoue, Beatrice Denby, Pauline Correa, Lucille Baier and Juliette Sears and the daughter of the late Joseph and Philomene (Larrivee) Lanoue. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 18, 2020
