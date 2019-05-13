Rita M. (Boudreau) Grace, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Fri- day, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Daniel F. Grace to whom she was married 42 years and the guiding light of her family. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Stefanik) Boudreau, she was a longtime resident of Somer- set. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1946, Rita went on to teach special education in the Fall River public schools for many years until her retirement. In the 1940s she was a proud mem- ber of the Navy W.A.V.E.S. (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). Rita loved life and was devoted to her faith and family. Rita saw beauty in all things and that beauty reflected in her smile, twinkling eyes and contagious laughter. A true artist, Rita painted the waves of the ocean and the flowers in her gardens. Rita was an expert raker of leaves and prided herself in beating her record every Fall. Fierce and independent, Rita had friends all about town and enjoyed her favorite restaurants and stores. She had a generous heart, always remembering to send a card for an occasion or just to say hello. Rita never had a bad day to which she attributed her relationship with the Lord. She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Grace-Rezendes of East Freetown, Mickey Grace Arruda of Assonet and Colleen Molinski and her husband Nicholas, Sr. of Somerset; one sister, Joyce Wood; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frederick J. Boudreau and Harvey J. Boudreau. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 | 7:00 pm. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2019