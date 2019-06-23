|
Rita M. (Demers) Lavoie, 88 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Thurs- day, June 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward R. Lavoie and the daughter of the late Edward and Matilda Demers. Prior to retiring, Rita worked as a Piece Worker for the former Trina Mfg. and then worked part time as a real estate agent. She loved to do arts and crafts and was a great baker. Most of all, Rita loved to spend quality time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband of 69 yrs., she is survived by her children: Robert Lavoie of E. Providence, Raymond Lavoie of N. Dartmouth, and Robin Medeiros of Swansea; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was the mother of the late Roger Lavoie and the sister of the late Thomas and Edward Demers Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, June 25th here at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday, June 24th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 23, 2019