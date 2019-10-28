|
Rita M. (Blanchette) Provost, 96, of Fall River, wife of the late Maurice L. Provost, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alexandre and Delvina (Lepine) Blanchette. She leaves five children, Andre, Michele Provost and her husband Jeffrey Silverthorne, Constance Messier and her husband William R. Messier, Roger Provost and his wife Lori, and Daniel Provost and his wife Leslie. She was grandmother to 8; Sarah, Gabriel and Alex Luddy, Fabienne McEleney, Katherine Messier, Ian, Lauren and Alison Provost, and great-grandmother to Leila and Rupert Fiala. She was the sister of the late Cecile Cummings and Edward R. "Bob" Blanchette. Rita was a lifetime member of St. Anne's Parish, and was an alumnus of Dominican Academy, Class of 1941. She was a stay at home mom whose home and dinner table were always open to her children's friends. Rita was a member and soloist of St. Anne's Choir, sang weddings and funerals at several churches and entertained at nursing homes. She was a member of the Francophone Society and the Classy Ladies. Rita touched many lives with her smile and "Joie De Vivre". Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Flowers are welcomed or donations to Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay St., Providence, R.I. 02905. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2019