Rita Viveiros Obituary
Rita (Bourgeois) Viveiros, 71, of Fall River, wife of Rick & 'Lefty' Viveiros, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Besides her husband of 25 years, she leaves a daughter, Lori Jendzejec (husband Ted); two grandchildren, Hannah and Tayla, a sister, Jeannette Cookson, nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther (Arsenault) Bourgeois. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St. Fall River. Calling hours prior to service from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019
