Robbin P. Buchanan


1950 - 2020
Robbin P. Buchanan Obituary
Robbin Paul Buchanan 69 of Tiverton, RI passed away on March 18th. He was the husband of Christine (Oliveira) Buchanan to whom he was married to for 49 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Doris (Lemieux) and Raymond Buchanan. He had retired as a Supervisor for CCX Transportation. He was a graduate of Durfee High School and attended Johnson & Wales. He had served in the US Navy and was a Disabled Veteran. In addition to his wife, he leaves a son Scott D. Buchanan (Melanie), and 2 daughters Jennifer Nientimp (Husband Jared) and Jessica Buchanan (Joda). He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexandra R. Buchanan, Skylar R. Buchanan, Cameron Lord, Joel Niemtimp and Noah Nientimp. Siblings are Raymond Buchanan (Wife Evelyn) and a sister Karen Ferreira (Husband Ronnie) along with many nieces and nephews. Private Services are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for more info and on line guestbook.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2020
