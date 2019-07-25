|
Robert Amedee Chouinard, 89, of Fall River, husband of Gertrude (Francoeur) Chouinard, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He and his late brothers Alcide and Roger operated the former Custom Shirt Service for more than 36 years. He also worked for Fuller Brush as a salesman, Pete's Variety, and Auclair Funeral Home. A lifelong member of the former Notre Dame Parish, he was a Marian Medal recipient, choir member, Holy Name Society past-president, lector, bingo volunteer and Eucharistic Minister to homebound and nursing home parishioners and also at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was a co-chairman of Notre Dame School Booster Club for 27 years along with his wife. He was a member for many years and Treasurer for ten years of the Club Richelieu, and was recipient of the Cercle Horace Viau Award for his service. He served for 8 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, earning the rank of Technical Sgt. He was president of the Msgr. Prevost High School Alumni Association for 15 years and recipient of the 2011 Outstanding Alumnus of the year Award. He was a former member of the First Friday Club and the Over the Hill Gang, an avid golfer and sports fan and lifelong New York Yankees fan. He was an Emcee for Notre Dame Parish Minstrel Shows in the late 60's. He will be remembered by many for his humor and singing talents with his version of the song "My Way" which he shared with his family just days before his passing. Besides his wife of 65 years, he leaves three children, Joyce A. Cote and her husband Michael of Worcester, Ronald R. Chouinard and his wife Lisa A. of Lakeville, MA and Richard M. Chouinard and his wife Lisa M. of Swansea, MA; loving grandchildren, Alison R. Gossy (husband Andrew), Jacquelyn Cote and Aaron Chouinard. He was the son of the late Ferdinand and Marie Anne (Labonte) Chouinard and the brother of the late Yvette Bienvenue and Alcide, Alban, Rene and Roger Chouinard. His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St.Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 25, 2019