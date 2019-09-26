|
Robert A. Hartnett, 88, of Winth- rop Street in Seekonk, Massachusetts passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Genesis Respiratory & Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island. He was the husband of the late Marjorie R. (Reardon) Hartnett. Mr. Hartnett was a Civil Engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and was also the co-owner of Seekonk Engineering with his late brother, Richard Hartnett. He was an avid Irish historian and an original member of the Irish Cultural Society in Canton, Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He leaves one daughter, Patricia Anne Hartnett; one son, Robert A. "Andy" Hartnett, Jr. and his wife Dorothy; two grandchildren, Robert A. "Bobby" Hartnett, III and his wife Abby, and David J. Hartnett; one sister, Eleanor Jerome; and his longtime companion, Philomena Gillespie. He was the brother of the late Frances Duffy, Owen Hartnett, Richard Hartnett, Rosemary Wilkie and Donald Hartnett. Mr. Hartnett's funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Perry-McStay Funeral Home, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence RI. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Riverside, RI. Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 26, 2019