Robert A. Paul LHeureux, 84, of Fall River passed away January 8, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fall River a son of the late Albert & Florida (Champagne) LHeureux and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. LHeureux had worked as a Customer Service Specialist for Stop & Sop for 47 years, retiring in 1997. He was a communicant of Holy Name Church in Fall River and had graduated from MSGR. Prevost High School as the Salutatorian for the Class of 1953. He was a member of the Metropolitan Museum, The Metropolitan Opera, The Smithsonian Institute, WGBH, and the Salvation Army. Paul enjoyed reading, opera, traveling, and family reunions. Survivors include his brother: A. Normand LHeureux of Harwich; 4 sisters: Sister Terese LHeureux, SST of Fall River, Claire Simone of Fall River, Evelyn Ibbotson of Portsmouth and Jeannie Cyr of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Robert LHeureux, Cecile Ward, Elaine Mello, Georgette Davis, and Lucille LHeureux. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. from the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Entombment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Fall River. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 P.M. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 11, 2020