Robert Anthony Mello, age 77, of Amissville, Virginia passed away December 2, 2019. Born March 17, 1942 in Fall River, Massachusetts, Robert is survived by his sweetheart of 56 years, Helena Pereira Mello; their five children, Karen Burton (Gideon); Robert Mello (Molly); David Mello (Melissa); Tony Mello (Gail); Jennifer Lovell (Chuck); their 22 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Gerald Mello (Karen). Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Beatrice Mello. Robert spent nearly 40 years as a pharmaceutical representative for 3M, earning the respect of countless professional colleagues. Among his many family members and friends, Robert was universally known as a cheerful, warm, loyal, and generous man. He took pride in caring for his yard and home, in supporting his children and grandchildren's activities, and enjoyed volunteering in his local parish. With his spouse and lifelong companion Robert has been a force for good. His legacy lives on among the many whose lives are better for having known him. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Sperryville, Virginia (12762 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747) where he will be interred.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 4, 2019