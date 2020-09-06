Robert C. Youngberg, 89, of Holliston, MA, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Blaire House in Milford, MA. He was the husband of Dr. Maureen Timothea (Lovett) Youngberg to whom he had been married for 61 blissful years. Born in Brockton, MA, the son of the late Edwin A. and Florence E. (Eliason) Youngberg, he was a graduate of Brockton High School and later received his bachelors degree from Northeastern University under the GI Bill. He returned from serving in the Korean War on a Friday, as a staff sergeant in the army, and began study for his degree on the following Monday. Robert, was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Beverly, MA, where he and his wife lived for 37 years before moving to East Sandwich, MA and becoming a communicant of Corpus Christi Parish also in East Sandwich until 2014. Robert was employed at AMICA Insurance for 36 years. He began his tenure in 1957 as an adjuster in the former Boston Office. In 1968, he was promoted to claims supervisor and in 1977 to senior claims supervisor. Later that year, he advanced to branch claims manager and was responsible for relocating the thriving office to Wellesley, MA. In 1981, he was elected resident claims officer. He received his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation in 1975. Robert utilized his professional acumen to assist AMICA in the Massachusetts claims arena and was a visible presence on several local committees. He served on the Commonwealth Automobile Reinsurer (CAR) Claims Advisory Committee and the Cost Containment Committee of the Automobile Insurance Bureau (A.I.B). At his retirement party in 1993, he described his good fortune in working for the finest company in the insurance industry, an opinion widely held and a reputation he did more than his fair share in maintaining. In his younger years, he loved to fish, swim and camp on Flax Pond at Nickerson State Park in Brewster, MA, as his parents had a lock on Area 1, Campsite 1, through the thirties and forties. He later spent summers at his cottage on the Sakonnet River in Portsmouth, RI. Time spent with family was always his highest priority. He loved to antique, attend auctions and was forever on the hunt for the next great bargain. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by his son, Dr. Robert L. Youngberg and his wife, Denise, of Southborough, MA; as well as his two granddaughters whom he adored, Cassidy and Shannon Youngberg. Robert was also the brother of the late Richard Youngberg and Joan (Youngberg) Stevens. Private arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place in Fall River, MA. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to: Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, 35 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To send an online tribute or message, please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com
