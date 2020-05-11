|
Robert D. Caron, age 81 passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Alice (Pereira) Caron, and son of the late Joseph and Emelda (Arsenault) Caron. Formerly of Bay St. in Fall River, MA; he was a cloth dyer at Duro Finishing for 23 years, and worked many other textile positions. Robert loved spending time with family, friends, and his pets; he enjoyed fruit & vegetable gardening, cooking, playing cards, scratch tickets, and Dunkin Donuts. He is survived by his sister: Rita Ventura, husband John; nephew, Donald and family; nieces Sandy, Debbie, Cyndie, Lynn and their families. Uncle Bob proudly took on the role of grandfather to his grandniece, and best friend, Maddie Rose. He was predeceased by his twin brother Henry, and sister, Irene Caron. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Roberts funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 11, 2020