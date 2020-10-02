Robert Earl Barrow,, 90, of Swansea passed away peacefully, surrounded by his two daughters on April 12, 2020, at his home in Swansea. He was the husband of the late Dolores A. (Pannoni) Barrow to whom he had been married for 61years. Robert was born in Swansea, son of the late Charles H. and Etta (Campbell) Barrow. He was a graduate and class treasurer of Joseph Case High School, Class of 1948, still maintaining close friendships with his classmates. Robert served his country in the United States Army during the Korean war. He then went on to have a 28 year banking career as Senior Vice President at the former First Federal Savings and Loan Bank in Providence, retiring in 1977. Robert was a devoted member of the Grange organization, joining when he was 13 years old and remaining a member of Swansea Grange #148 for 77 years, holding the offices of president and secretary. He was past president of Bay State Pomona Grange and past president of the Massachusetts State Grange. He held the offices of secretary and lecturer in the National Grange, becoming National Grange president in 1987, where he served for eight years in Washington D.C. In his role as president of the National Grange, he served on the following committees: Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee (APAC), Bretton Woods Committee, Transportation Alternative Group (TAG), 4-H Council, Board of the Highway Users Federation, National Farm Coalition, Coalition for Fiscal Restraint and the Coalition to Protect the American Flag. Robert was a former member of First Baptist Church, Swansea and was a member of the Seekonk Congregational Church, where he sang in the choir and was soloist on many occasions, singing right up until last July. He loved music and was a trained professional singer, performing at various churches and Granges across the country. He is survived by his two daughters, Kyle Angell Kawa and her companion, Thomas Moniz and Susan Etta Barrow and her companion Daniel Murphy; three grandchildren, Jason Robert Gregory and his partner Aaron Plante, Jared Scott Gregory and his wife Jessica and Justine Angell Kawa; a great grandson Marshall Scott Gregory; his sister Florence Reid and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Emma Plouff, Gertrude Ilsley, Claire Arnold, and Charles H. Barrow, Jr.. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10am in the Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771. Registration is required to attend at the church. Please use the following link and fill out the online form to provide notice of your intent to attend: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeiCRN-6Og5jwDTM8KHIV_EzK7weJw5gM09y2gbdUu9IFXbfg/viewform
. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery, Swansea, MA. A live internet Service-cast will also be provided. A view window can be found on Roberts obituary page on the Hathaway Family Funeral Homes website: www.hathawayfunerals.com
.*** In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to: Seekonk Congregational Church, Attn. Music Fund.