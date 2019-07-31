|
Robert E. Hill, age 71, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019. He was the son of the late James H. and Louise K (Guild) Hill and husband of the late Pauline Hill. Robert was a machine operator for Sarama and enjoyed working on cars with his son, vacationing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Barbara M. Cabral (husband Tony), Paula Elizardo (husband Joseph), Becky C. Rego (husband Michael), Melissa S. Dupras (husband Frank), and Robert E. Hill Jr. (wife Erica), sisters: Carol Crepeau, and Joan Andrade, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Charlotte LeBlanc, James H. Jr., James E. and Edward Hill, and grandfather of the late Jaiden Rego. His calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, August 2nd from 4-8 P.M. Internment is private. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 31, 2019