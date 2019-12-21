|
Robert E. Kalil, 72 of Warren, formerly of Tiverton, passed away December 19, 2019 at the Grace Barker Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late George and Belmira F. Bella (Frazier) Kalil and had lived most of his life in Tiverton. Mr. Kalil was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He had worked as a Utility Man for the former Quaker Fabrics in Fall River and enjoyed trips to the casino. Survivors include Gloria Desrosiers and Renee Desrosiers, both of Fall River along with many other cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Grace Barker for the exceptional care they provided to Bob during his stay. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Stafford Rd., Tiverton. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM, prior to the funeral. www.Oliveira FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 21, 2019