Robert E. Sowersby, age 88, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Wilde) Sowersby to whom he had been married to for 67 years. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War. His Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Burial will be private. To view the full obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com
.