Robert F. OMelia, age 98, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Royal Health Group in Buzzards Bay. He was the husband of the late Helen C. (Ryan) OMelia. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Walter and Alice (Morton) OMelia, he was a life-long resident of the city. A veteran of the United States Army, he served during WWII and later became a firefighter for the Fall River Fire Department for 30 years before retiring. A volunteer at the St. Vincent Home, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Swansea and the in Fall River. Survivors include: three children, Nancy E. Simbro and her husband Alfred of Somerset, Robert D. OMelia and his girlfriend Toni-Ann Parsons of Fall River and Donna Calderara; four grandchildren, Kate Tippins, Jessica Simbro, Robert J. OMelia and Geoffrey Dunn; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ellen McManus, John, Walter, Herbert, Thomas, Henry and Edward OMelia. His funeral will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by his funeral Mass at 10:00 am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Visiting hours, from 4:00 to7:00. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Holy Union Sisters, Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186-0006 or , P.O. Box 1614, Chapter 9, Fall River, MA 02720. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 7, 2019