Robert Ferreira Obituary
Robert Ferreira, 78, of Fall River passed away January 11, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. He was the loving husband of Carol A. (Souza) Ferreira to whom he had been married for the past 21 years and was the widower of the late Vivian M. (Souza) Ferreira. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Jacintho and Mary (Oliveira) Ferreira and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Ferreira had worked as an Inspector for Reed & Bartin in Taunton, retiring in 2006. He had been a coach for the Fall River Federal Little League for several years and was an avid Boston Celtics fan, who enjoyed watching and attending games. He also enjoyed going for long walks but above anything else, he loved spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his children: Paula Silvia ( James) of Fall River, Robert S. Ferreira (Veronica) of Little Compton, Cynthia Arruda (Paul) of Fall River and Donna Melanson (Raymond) of Swansea; his grandchildren: Kenneth Martin, Troy Silvia, Joshua and Aaron Ferreira, Linsey and Samantha Arruda, Katelynn, Nathan and Mitchell Melanson and Samara; his great-grandchildren: Hannah Martin and Cooper Ferreira; his step-children: Michael Coelho of Fall River, Kim Bartlett (Daniel) of Uxbridge and Michelle Owen (Thomas) of Fall River; his step-grandchildren: Arkadia Coelho, Camden, Cooper and Macie Bartlett and Samuel and Benjamin Owen; his sister: Jane Estrella of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late James "Skippy" Ferreira and Donald Ferreira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. Visit www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 12, 2020
