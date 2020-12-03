Robert G. Burch II, of Swansea passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday November 29 2020.He was the husband of Nancy D.(Greaves) Burch. He was born in Fall River, MA, the son of Ann (Sullivan) Burch and the late Robert G. Burch. He is survived by his son Robert G Burch III and fianc Brooke Antone, daughter Ashley Lariviere and her husband Greg, and his youngest son Ian T. Burch. sister Robin Burch and brother Kevin Burch. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also had a niece and nephew. Bob grew up in Bristol, RI and graduated in 1976 from Bristol High School. After graduating High School he went into the United States Marine Corps. Later he persued a career in commercial and residential construction. For the last 8 years he was employed by North Atlantic Corp. in Somerset, MA. Bob was an avid reader, loved sports, working in his yard, and spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Michael's Church, 189 Essex St., Fall River, MA. Following Mass there will be a Celebration of Life at the Grid Iron in Swansea, MA which will only be open for this event. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
of Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren, RI. www.wjsmithfh.com
.