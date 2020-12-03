1/1
Robert G. Burch II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Burch II, of Swansea passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday November 29 2020.He was the husband of Nancy D.(Greaves) Burch. He was born in Fall River, MA, the son of Ann (Sullivan) Burch and the late Robert G. Burch. He is survived by his son Robert G Burch III and fianc Brooke Antone, daughter Ashley Lariviere and her husband Greg, and his youngest son Ian T. Burch. sister Robin Burch and brother Kevin Burch. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He also had a niece and nephew. Bob grew up in Bristol, RI and graduated in 1976 from Bristol High School. After graduating High School he went into the United States Marine Corps. Later he persued a career in commercial and residential construction. For the last 8 years he was employed by North Atlantic Corp. in Somerset, MA. Bob was an avid reader, loved sports, working in his yard, and spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Michael's Church, 189 Essex St., Fall River, MA. Following Mass there will be a Celebration of Life at the Grid Iron in Swansea, MA which will only be open for this event. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren, RI. www.wjsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral And Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved