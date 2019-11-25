|
Robert George Raposa, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was the son of George and Lydia (Silvia) Raposa, and fiance of Joan Smith. Robert was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and an addiction counselor for the Brockton VA. He loved singing and was a dedicated volunteer at the VA and loved helping out in any way that he could. He is survived by his daughter; Kimberly Raposa-Smith, siblings; Donna Raposa, Debra McHugh, and Paul Raposa, grandchildren; Terril, Darian, and Lexi. He was also the father of the late Robert Raposa, and biological son of the late Irene (Cordeiro) Raposa. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, November 27, here at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial St. John of God Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 - 8 p.m. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 25, 2019