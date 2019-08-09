The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Moore Obituary
Robert J. Moore, 76, of Fall River, passed away at his home July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Edgar J. Moore and the late Faith (Pickup) Moore. Robert worked as a store manager for Cumberland Farms for many years. He was an animal lover who always had dogs and who raised and cared for parakeets and finches and most recently his two African Greys and his Amazon parrot. He is survived by a sister, Sharon A. Zitano and her husband Bruce of Tiverton, RI; a nephew Scott Zitano and his wife Wendy; a niece Stacy Inman and her husband Michael; three great nephews, Zachary, Nathanial and Garrett Inman. Also by Yellow Headed Amazon named Clyde. Services were held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now