Robert J. Moore, 76, of Fall River, passed away at his home July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Edgar J. Moore and the late Faith (Pickup) Moore. Robert worked as a store manager for Cumberland Farms for many years. He was an animal lover who always had dogs and who raised and cared for parakeets and finches and most recently his two African Greys and his Amazon parrot. He is survived by a sister, Sharon A. Zitano and her husband Bruce of Tiverton, RI; a nephew Scott Zitano and his wife Wendy; a niece Stacy Inman and her husband Michael; three great nephews, Zachary, Nathanial and Garrett Inman. Also by Yellow Headed Amazon named Clyde. Services were held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 9, 2019