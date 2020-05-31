Robert J. Pontes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Pontes, 44, of Barrington, RI passed away April 26, 2020 at Jacobs Medical Center, San Diego. He bravely fought ALS for six years and never gave up. He was the husband of Amy (Carlson) Pontes. He is also survived by his beautiful daughters Olivia and Avery. Mr. Pontes was born in Fall River, a son of Robert Joseph and Aline (Rogers) Pontes of Somerset, MA. Robert was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He owned his own business selling and distributing skateboards, sport shoes, and all types of ancillary equipment. Rob thoroughly enjoyed skateboarding in his home area and often skated in southern California. Other survivors include his sisters: Susan Bennett and Robin Andrew; his brother, Frank Wheelock (wife Rita); his aunt, Elizabeth of La Mesa, CA, and cousin, Curt Allan of Portland, OR. The family would like to give special thanks to his nurse, Tanya, and friends, Kyle, Kevin, and Jay, who accompanied him to Mexico and cared for him while at a clinic for treatment. The family would also like to thank all of Rob's friends and supporters, who helped organize the'Roll for Rob' fundraising events, to help support his treatments." A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced by the family. Private arrangements are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. www.Oliveira FuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved