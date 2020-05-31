Robert J. Pontes, 44, of Barrington, RI passed away April 26, 2020 at Jacobs Medical Center, San Diego. He bravely fought ALS for six years and never gave up. He was the husband of Amy (Carlson) Pontes. He is also survived by his beautiful daughters Olivia and Avery. Mr. Pontes was born in Fall River, a son of Robert Joseph and Aline (Rogers) Pontes of Somerset, MA. Robert was a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He owned his own business selling and distributing skateboards, sport shoes, and all types of ancillary equipment. Rob thoroughly enjoyed skateboarding in his home area and often skated in southern California. Other survivors include his sisters: Susan Bennett and Robin Andrew; his brother, Frank Wheelock (wife Rita); his aunt, Elizabeth of La Mesa, CA, and cousin, Curt Allan of Portland, OR. The family would like to give special thanks to his nurse, Tanya, and friends, Kyle, Kevin, and Jay, who accompanied him to Mexico and cared for him while at a clinic for treatment. The family would also like to thank all of Rob's friends and supporters, who helped organize the'Roll for Rob' fundraising events, to help support his treatments." A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced by the family. Private arrangements are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. www.Oliveira FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.