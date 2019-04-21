Home

Taunton Funeral Home
8 Crapo St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 821-7771
Robert J. Rigby


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Rigby Obituary
Robert J. Rigby,, age 88, of Fall River, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River. He was the beloved husband of Irene A. (Arruda) Rigby. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Christopher Rigby and his wife Jean of Westport and Linda Rigby of Swansea. He was the cherished grandfather of Eric Pacheco of Fall River. Services and burial are private and visiting hours have been omitted. Arrangements are by the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton. For complete obituary, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019
