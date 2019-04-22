|
Robert L. Collard, age 83, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Ovila and Irene (Pineau) Collard, and worked as a Buck Presser for various mills in Fall River. Robert was a lifetime member of the Liberal Club, who enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his dau- ghter: Patricia Collard Colbert (husband John), granddaughters: Alexandria Theobald- Colbert (husband John), Amanda Colbert, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Richard Collard, Florence Doucet Collard and William Collard. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. Calling hours on Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 22, 2019