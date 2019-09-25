|
Robert M. Farias of Lexington, formerly of Fall River, Sept. 23, 2019. Husband of the late Shirley A. (Bleau) Farias. Son of the late Manuel and Alice (Botelho) Farias. Father of Lisa J. Mazerall and her husband John of Lexington and Christina A. Langone and her husband Phil of Bedford. Devoted grandfather to Isabelle and Jack Mazerall and Chris and Samantha Langone and the late Matthew Robert Langone. Brother of the late Alice Perreira, Judith Farias, and Elaine Mello. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a stand out basketball and football player at Durfee High School in Fall River. In 1968, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Education from Westfield State and a Master's in Education from Boston University. After marrying his college sweetheart, Bob began his career in education in Lexington, MA where he taught at Adams Elementary, Harrington Elementary, and pioneered and directed the A.C.E program at Lexington High School. In addition to educating and mentoring students, Farias started his highly successful 41 year tenure as head coach of Lexington Boys Varsity basketball. Lexington won the state title in 1978 defeating his Alma Mater Durfee, and Farias was named Coach of the Year by the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald. Farias directed numerous basketball camps for boys and girls of all ages, was the head coach of the Massachusetts state all-stars, a Bay State Games head coach and has been inducted into the Massachusetts Coaches Hall of Fame, Westfield State Hall of Fame, New England Coaches Hall of Fame and Durfee High School Hall of Fame. In addition to all of these accolades, Farias will be most remembered for his passion and devotion to mentoring and caring for all those whose lives he touched. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington Friday Sept. 27 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Saint Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Friends for Matty Foundation at www.friendsformatty.org. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019