Robert M. Graham, Sr., 83, of Shirley, MA formerly of Providence, North Providence, RI and Fall River died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer. Mr. Graham was born in Providence, RI, November 26, 1936, a son of Harold M. and Catherine R. (Shierson) Graham and grew up in Providence and North Providence, Rhode Island. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy in Providence and continued his education at Wentworth Institute in Boston and later received his Bachelors and Master Degrees from Providence College. During the Vietnam War, Mr. Graham served his country in the United States Marines as a Medivac Pilot, attaining the rank of Major. For over thirty years, he taught History and English at Smithfield High School retiring in 2001. An avid gardener, he enjoyed working in his flower garden. He was a communicant of St. Anthonys Church in Shirley. He leaves his wife of 24 years, Patricia C. Selleck-Graham; a son, Kevin Graham of Providence; four daughters, Cheryl Deloreto and her husband David; Kelly Franchetti; Kristin Graham all of North Providence, Bonnie Jean Thomas of Fall River; his daughter in-law, Jill Graham of Norwalk, CT; his brother and sister in-law, Paul and Linda Graham of West Warwick , RI formerly of Scituate RI; sister Connie Stone of Marshfield, MA; eight grandchildren, Jackie Garriepy, Kaitlyn Graham, Peter Henry Graham, Coty James Thomas, Robert Franchetti Jr., Justin Franchetti, Aidan Graham, Kiley Graham and two great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Robert M. Graham, Jr. of Norwalk, CT. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Anthonys Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 12, 2019