Robert Oliveira, 89, a long time resident of Somerset, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Norma S. (Margarida) Oliveira. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Seraphim Oliveira and the late Jenny (Correiro) Oliveira, he was a 1948 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. Bob later volunteered for the United States Air Force, serving until 1955 and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then went on to work for the Naval Underwater Systems Center in Newport. Eventually he became a submarine test coordinator and traveled to many naval facilities to fulfill his responsibilities. Bob was an avid golfer. He was a long time member of the Wanumatonomy Golf Club in Middletown, RI. He later became a member of the Swansea Country Club. Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Robert A. Oliveira of Fall River. His funeral will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 17, 2019