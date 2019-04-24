|
Robert P. Reagan, age 87, who resided in Marco Island, FL and Westport Pt., MA died on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Fall River, a son of Joseph and Mary Giblin, and brother to Thomas, Jake and Joseph. A father to Paul R. Reagan. Robert was a graduate of Durfee High School and served as a U.S. Navy CB. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 437 and worked for several years for New England Power. Robert was a member of the Fall River Elks and YMCA, Marco YMCA, and Westport Yacht Club. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy (Douthwright) Reagan, daughter and son in-law Christine and Sean Leonard, grandson Jack, and a niece and nephew. He will rest in the Beach Grove Cemetery, Main Road Westport MA, and a celebration to honor his life will be held in September. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019