Robert R. Binette
1940 - 2020
Robert R. Binette, born June 17, 1940, of Fall River, MA died November 24, 2020. He was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and attended Carnegie Institute of Medical Technology, Southeastern Massachusetts University and Northeastern University. His studies included American Society of Medical Technologies, College Chemistry and Dynamic Use of the Light Microscope. Robert worked at St. Anne's Hospital and Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in the blood bank and donor clinic, Northrup Corporation, Precision Products Division as an Engineer/ Unit supervisor, and later as a Manager of Massachusetts Convention and Visitors Bureau for Southeastern Massachusetts. He was an avid photographer, past president of the Fall River Camera Club, as well as served on the boards of NECCC, Fall River Historical Society, Fall River Art Association and SAVE. Robert was awarded numerous photography awards and received the Massachusetts Governor's "Hospitality Award" in 2002. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann Marie Binette and their daughters, Diane Tighe and Eileen McCarthy Mendonca; their spouses, Thomas Tighe and Steven Mendonca; grandchildren, Patrick and Kathryn Tighe, Casey and John (Jack) McCarthy, David and Peter Mendonca and great-granddaughter, Alexandra Mendonca. He is preceded in death by his mother, Irene (Lizotte) Binette Hurley and his father, Leon J. Binette and sisters, Phyllis Koohy and Elaine Binette. Arrangements are with Auclair Funeral Home and private at request of the family.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 27, 2020.
