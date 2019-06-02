|
Robert R. Charest, 89, of Fall River, formerly of Elmwood CT, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Robert was born in Fall River on August 14, 1929, a son of the late Aurel J. and Ida (Michaud) Charest. After serving as a Corporal in the National Guard, Robert worked in the shipping department of Pratt & Whitney in West Hartford CT, and later at Edmunds Gages Manufac- turing in Farmington CT. After retiring in 1994, he returned to Fall River. Robert leaves a brother, Louis R. Charest of Tiverton, and numerous nieces and nep- hews. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerald H. Charest and Aime L. Charest. Robert was known for his friendly, outgoing personality, his kindness to others, and his deep devotion to family. He was a loving and tireless caregiver to his parents in their later years; and his nieces and nephews hold fond childhood memories of rides in his speedboat on South Watuppa Pond. Roberts family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staff of Kimwell Nursing & Rehabilitation, who took excellent care of him in his later years. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River, with a service in the funeral home at 12:00 NOON. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019