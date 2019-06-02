Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Charest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Charest


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert R. Charest Obituary
Robert R. Charest, 89, of Fall River, formerly of Elmwood CT, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Robert was born in Fall River on August 14, 1929, a son of the late Aurel J. and Ida (Michaud) Charest. After serving as a Corporal in the National Guard, Robert worked in the shipping department of Pratt & Whitney in West Hartford CT, and later at Edmunds Gages Manufac- turing in Farmington CT. After retiring in 1994, he returned to Fall River. Robert leaves a brother, Louis R. Charest of Tiverton, and numerous nieces and nep- hews. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerald H. Charest and Aime L. Charest. Robert was known for his friendly, outgoing personality, his kindness to others, and his deep devotion to family. He was a loving and tireless caregiver to his parents in their later years; and his nieces and nephews hold fond childhood memories of rides in his speedboat on South Watuppa Pond. Roberts family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staff of Kimwell Nursing & Rehabilitation, who took excellent care of him in his later years. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River, with a service in the funeral home at 12:00 NOON. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now