Robert R. Penman of Swansea, MA., more recently of The Sophia Snow House, West Roxbury, passed away on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Gordon) Penman. Devoted father of Marjorie Nolan of MS., Nancy Penman-Honsa of NJ., Gordon Penman of Boston, and Jeanette Fariborz of Brookline. Loving grandfather of Alyson, James, Andrew, Jay, Margaret, Jill, Pari, and Lily and great-grandfather of Rosa. Robert was WWII Army Veteran. He received his bachelors and masters degrees from Rolla School of Mines. He was a longtime executive with Texas Instruments. Robert was a patent holder and inventor of fuel reforming technology. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Roberts memory to The Stratford Street United Church, 77 Stratford St. West Roxbury, MA 02132. Arrangements by P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 28, 2019