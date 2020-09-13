1/1
Robert S. Badejo
Robert S. Badejo, 70, of Fall River passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Bedford a son of the late George S. and Mary M. (Cordeiro) Badejo and had lived in Fall River for the last 10 years. Mr. Badejo was a self-employed painter for many years. Robert was a Vietnam Veteran and was a member of the Veteran Association of Bristol County on Pine Street, Fall River. He enjoyed scrap booking, classic cars, collecting Hot Wheels and other toys. Survivors include a companion Alberta Maynard of Fall River, a daughter Wanepah Langton and her husband Mark of Fall River, a sister Rosella Sylvia of TX, several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William Badejo, Robert Badejo also Patricia Howard and Shirley Gaspie. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be held at the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 1: 00 PM. Calling hours will be Monday 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
South Coast Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
10:00 AM
South Coast Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
South Coast Funeral Home
SEP
15
Interment
01:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
