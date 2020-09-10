1/1
Robert S. Grime
Robert "Bobby" Stetson Grime, 61, loving father, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Colene (Marchbanks) and Kenneth Grime. He will be remembered by the community and his family for his legendary knuckleball, outrageous red hair, epic sun burns, dad jokes, and bar room Olympics. He always made the time to listen to, talk to, and cook for family, friends, and strangers. He will be remembered and missed by many. He is survived by: his five children, David, Sarah, Riley, Benjamin, and Logan and their partners; his sisters, Lynda Isidor and Cynthia Sikora (Ronald); his nieces, Susan and Ainsley; and nephew, Aaron. Memorial service to be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3pm at First Congregational Church, 282 Rock St., Fall River, MA 02720. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church. To submit an online condolence and/or view his video tribute, please go to www.silvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
