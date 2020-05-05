|
Robert T. Levasseur, 96, of Fall River, husband of the late Dolores "Del" (Roderick) Levasseur, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. An Army veteran of WWII, he was employed by Rex Linen and Tremblay Bus Co. An umpire for Federal Little League, he also worked the concession stand. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. Survivors include three children, Donald Levasseur, Donna Banville (companion Rowland Bud Woods and Jeffrey Levasseur (wife Jodie); grandchildren, Christopher Banville, Rebecca, Garhett, J.J. and Alanna Levasseur and Terrell Cabral; three great-grandchildren, Avery and twins Caleb and Caden, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bella Pelletier, Anita Gaudreau, Lauretta Fontaine, Roland, Albert and Henry Levasseur, the son of the late Ernest and Hermilina (Bedard) Levasseur. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Veterans Association of Bristol County, 755 Pine St., Fall River, MA 02720. Private arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 5, 2020