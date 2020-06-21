Roberta A. (Wekkin) "Birdie" Tripp, 89, of Tiverton, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Grand Islander Center, Middletown. She was the wife of the late Norris E. Tripp. Mrs. Tripp was born in Duran, WI, daughter of the late Robert E. and Fleda P. (Bowen) Wekkin and had been a longtime resident of Westport prior to moving to Tiverton. She was a member of Pacific Union Congregational Church, Westport. Survivors include her daughter: Nancy E. Bertoncini of Westport; her sister: Janice Daggy of WI; 2 grandchildren: Brian and Jeffrey; a great granddaughter: Kayla; a great great grandson: Elijah; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Ronald and Randy Tripp and sister of the late Kenneth Wekkin and Loretta Gunphrey. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be Thursday, from 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M., prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pacific Union Congregational Church, 18 Pine Hill Rd., Westport, MA 02790. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 21, 2020.