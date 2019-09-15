|
Roberto N. Andrade, age 71, of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Cidalisa M. (Carvalho) Andrade. Born in Sao Miguel, he was the son of the late Jose and Maria (Pereira) Andrade. Mr. Andrade worked in the boat manufacturing industry for many years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and loved animals. In addition to his wife survivors include: two children, Roberto Bob Andrade and his wife Elsa of Fall River and Lisa Ferreira and her husband Luis of Swansea; four grandchildren, Sara Ann Ferreira of Dartmouth, Natasha Ann Andrade of Fall River, Roberto Andrade of Fall River and Luis Ferreira of Swansea; three siblings, Axiliadora Raposo, Filomena Botelho and Lucia Arruda and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Hugo Andrade. His funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Domi- nics Church, 1277 GAR HWY, Swansea. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For tributes and/or condolences, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019