Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger D. Cote

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger D. Cote Obituary
Roger D. Cote, 73, of Tiverton, husband of Muriel P. (Benoit) Cote, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. A US Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was employed by Allied Floor Covering for 55 years. A lifetime member of the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club, he was an avid reader and enjoyed gambling, traveling and watching the news. Besides his wife of 30 years, he leaves two children, Nicholas Pacheco of Coventry, RI and Lauren Helger and her husband Richard of Tiverton; three grandchildren, Richard, Kayla and Ryan; four sisters, Cecile DeMeneze, Phyllis Breese, Claudette Osborn and Jeanne Zook and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ernest Cote and the son of the late Ernest and Eva (Pineau) Cote. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now