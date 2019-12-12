|
Roger E. Gagnon, Jr., age 74, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the West Roxbury VA Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Christine (Pacheco) Gagnon to whom he was married for 52 years. The son of the late Roger E., Sr. and Corinna (Ouellette) Gagnon, Roger was born in Fall River and a longtime resident of Swansea. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1962, Roger was a Vietnam War veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Navy Reserves from 1962-1965. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Rodney M. Gagnon and his partner, Elizabeth Albert, Robert M. Gagnon and his wife, Michelle; one daughter, Rebecca M. (Gagnon) Boscoe and her husband, Brian; one sister, Yvette (Gagnon) Thibault and her husband, Rene; four grandsons, Evan and Owen Gagnon and Keiran and Aidan Boscoe; as well as many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Louis de France Church, 55 Buffington St., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in Roger's name to Fisher House of Boston GPF5009 VA Boston Healthcare, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 (www.fisherhouse.org). For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 12, 2019